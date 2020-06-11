Still have 3 to 4 years of football left in my career, reveals Sunil Chhetri
Today at 9:40 PM
Sunil Chhetri has brushed aside any possibilities of retiring, stating that he is enjoying the game and has no plans of leaving anytime soon. At 35, Chhetri is India’s all-time record goal-scorer with 72 goals in 115 matches and is still going strong, having scored once in the World Cup qualifiers.
The poster boy of Indian football, Sunil Chhetri, has been a revolutionary figure in this part of the world, with him giving a boost to the Indian football team whenever he plays. At the ripe age of 35, the Bengaluru FC striker is still going strong and is likely to add quite of few more to his tally of 72 International goals. However, while it looks like he’s approached the dusk of his career, the Indian skipper has brushed away retirement and clearly stated that he’s enjoying the game with him not going anywhere soon.
"I am enjoying my football and am not going away anytime soon. I don't want to put numbers (on how long I will keep playing). But I am enjoying my football and I am not going away anytime soon," said Sunil Chhetri, during a live chat of the Indian football team’s Facebook page.
Sunil Chhetri is the second highest international goal scorer among the active players, just behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. The Indian is set to complete 15 years of International football this Friday and as per his views; the Bengaluru FC star would like to continue for 3-4 years before drawing curtains to his illustrious career.
"I am fortunate to have played 15 years for my country. It is a dream, 3-4 years more probably and it will be (nearly) 20 years. Who would have thought to play 20 years and so I am living on my dream,” added the footballer.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.