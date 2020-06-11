Still have 3 to 4 years of football left in my career, reveals Sunil Chhetri

The poster boy of Indian football, Sunil Chhetri, has been a revolutionary figure in this part of the world, with him giving a boost to the Indian football team whenever he plays. At the ripe age of 35, the Bengaluru FC striker is still going strong and is likely to add quite of few more to his tally of 72 International goals. However, while it looks like he’s approached the dusk of his career, the Indian skipper has brushed away retirement and clearly stated that he’s enjoying the game with him not going anywhere soon.