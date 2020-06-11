Reports | Real Madrid set to turn down Atletico Madrid’s ground share offer

Real Madrid will reportedly turn down any offer made by Atletico Madrid to share their ground for the remainder of the season with theirs out of commission. The Los Blancos are set to play out the rest of the season at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium with renovations being done to the Bernabeu.

While the football season suspended was harsh for Real Madrid, more than a few other sides, the Los Blancos have used that time rather brilliantly. It has seen the club make major improvements to their team on the training ground but not only that, they’ve managed to start renovations on their home ground much earlier than anyone expected them to. However, that will see the Madrid side play out the remainder of this season at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium at the club’s training base.

The move was confirmed by president Florentino Perez and with the games set to be played behind closed doors, the Los Blancos will play on their reverse side’s home ground. But following reports and various other suggestions that fans could be let back into stadiums, Atletico Madrid’s president Enrique Cerezo has offered the Wanda Metropolitano to their eternal rivals.

"We would lend Madrid use of the Wanda -- no one should have any doubts about that. If, in the final stages of the season, we're able to play with fans, we're at Madrid's disposal if they want to play at our stadium," Cerezo said, reported ESPN.

However, ESPN has reported that Los Blancos will reject any chance to ground share although they do appreciate the gesture. The report further added that Real Madrid made the decision to move because of the premise that it wouldn’t affect their season ticket holders since games were to be played behind closed doors. But with Spain's Higher Sports Council (CSD) looking to open up at least 30% of the grounds, if the government agrees, it could see the Los Blancos lose out on almost 23,000 fans.