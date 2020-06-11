Reports | Premier League clubs set to face collective coronavirus losses of £1 billion

Financial experts Deloitte have reported that Premier League clubs are set to face a collective loss of £1 billion with half of that expected to be lost permanently over the COVID-19 pandemic. The global pandemic has affected the footballing world with many clubs still on the verge of bankruptcy.

While many reports have already indicated that the financial aspect of football has changed drastically thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, few expected it to be this bad. However, financial experts Deloitte have revealed that despite the Premier League earning well over £5 billion for the 2018-19 season, things will change drastically going forward. The Guardian has reported that the accountancy group has predicted that the English top tier will face a £1 billion drop in revenue for the 2019/20 season.

The report further added that over half that will be lost permanently with the clubs set to face a collective £500 million loss of revenue. This will be from rebates to broadcasters, loss of matchday revenue and a few other sources with Manchester United revealing that they’ve lost £28 million already. It has seen Deloitte’s Head of Sports Business Dan Jones confirm that clubs will have to weather serious financial impacts from the virus with a lot of things left up in the air.

“Clubs are having to weather multiple financial impacts, including rebates or deferrals of commercial and broadcast incomes, as well as the loss of matchday income and other event-related revenue,” Jones said reported the Guardian.

"Much remains uncertain, particularly around the timing and scale of the return of fans to stadiums and the impact on commercial and broadcast partners’ wider businesses. The football industry will be hopeful that a V-shaped recovery and a return to relative financial normality for the 2021-22 season is possible.”

Further down the English football pyramid and Deloitte have reported that the Championship, League One, and League Two managed to achieve record revenues for the 2018/19 season. They touched a combined £1 billion mark for the first time but Championship sides are in serious trouble because of their wage bill. They lost a combined £300 million with a wage turnover of 107% which has dug into their combined revenues of £785 million and Jones further added that there needs to be serious action taken.

“You’ve got 107% of revenue going on wages and you can see the problem looming. A salary cap’s a very blunt instrument, but if you can only spend 70% of revenue on salary you pretty much wipe out the Championship’s £300m 2018-19 loss. League One and League Two were doing a lot of the right things already.

“Yes, you had isolated incidents like Bury but you could say they were down to bad management. Systemically they were in a better place than 10 years previously. But if you take the ability to play in front of crowds away they haven’t got the broadcasting money to fall back on. That’s going to be very painful and very hard for those clubs to manage,” he added.