In a few years, Anirudh Thapa will be India's best midfielder, claims Rowlin Borges

Rowlin Borges believes that Anirudh Thapa will go on to become the best midfielder in India with the youngster already a regular pick for the national squad. The footballer has been a part of Chennaiyin FC from 2016 and helped them secure a second Indian Super League title in 2017-18.

A graduate of the AIFF Elite Academy, Anirudh Thapa has been a mainstay in the Chennaiyin FC setup from 2017-18 season. His excellent display in the central midfield position earned him a berth in the national squad, having made his debut in 2017 against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Consistency in the ISL and with India has allowed him to cement his place in the Indian squad, with him featuring in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers. It has seen compatriot Rowlin Borges admit that the youngster can go on to become the best Indian midfielder in the future.

"My partnership with (Anirudh) Thapa has been good. He is very, very talented. He is one of my favourite players in ISL. He has the talent and works hard; I wish him all the best. In a few years, he will be the best. He will become better and better," said Rowlin Borges, during a live session.

Rowlin Borges, on the other hand, rose to prominence during his days at Sporting Clube de Goa, having earned his first international cap back in 2015. Thapa and Borges have played alongside each other in the blue jerseys during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. At present, Borges plays for Mumbai City FC, following his three-year stint with Northeast FC.