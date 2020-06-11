Decision over Manchester City’s UEFA ban will be issued in July, confirms CAS
Today at 8:27 PM
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has revealed that it will announce their decision on Manchester City’s appeal against their European ban in the first-half of July. The Cityzens were banned for two years and were fined £25 million after they breached UEFA’s financial fair play rules.
The fate of Manchester City’s Champions League hopes has been pushed to the first half of July after their three day CAS hearing was conducted via video conference. The Manchester giants have been appealing UEFA's decision to ban them from any European competition for two years with a £25 million fine also handed to the club. This came after UEFA and their financial control body (CFCB) conducted an investigation and found that City were reportedly in serious breaches of their financial fair play rules.
However, despite reports indicating that the Cityzens had their hearing pushed until it could be heard in person, the CAS changed things around with-it taking place via video conference. And after a three-day hearing, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has released a statement that confirmed they’ve come to a decision with respect to City’s place within any UEFA competition. It further revealed that the decision will be issued during the first half of July with the exact date communicated well in advance.
"At the end of the hearing, both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the procedure. The Panel of arbitrators in charge of the matter, composed of Mr Rui Botica Santos (Portugal), president, Prof. Ulrich Haas (Germany) and Mr Andrew McDougall QC (France), will start its deliberations and prepare the Arbitral Award containing their decision. The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance," read a statement from CAS following the hearing.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.