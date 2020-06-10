Odisha FC rope in Kamaljit Singh for a two-year contract from Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC has signed a two-year deal with Indian goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh ahead of the new Indian Super League season. The footballer featured in 12 matches for Hyderabad FC in the previous season but unfortunately failed to keep a clean sheet throughout as his team finished at the bottom.

Kamaljit started his senior career with Sporting Clube de Goa and moved to Minerva Punjab, where he played a couple of matches. It was during the stint with Pune City FC that the goalkeeper rose to prominence, following he was roped in by Hyderabad FC. He was subsequently inducted into newly formed club Hyderabad FC in the previous season. Having failed to make a mark between the sticks last season, the 24-year old has been given a lifeline by Odisha FC, with the club securing his services for two years.

"I am grateful to the club management for showing interest in me. I am looking forward to playing in Bhubaneswar and hopefully will be able to contribute to the team's cause from the back," said Kamaljit Singh, as reported by News18.

Odisha FC finished at the sixth position in the league table last season, even though the debutants were in contention for a top-four finish till the end of the tournament. Club president Rohan Sharma was excited with the latest addition to their Arsenal and believes Kamaljit’s experience will come in handy for the team in the future.

"He will bring a lot of experience to our goalkeeping position. While he did not have the best of seasons last year, we know the ability Kamaljit possesses. And we are confident he can not only give competition to Arshdeep, but eventually regain his form and go back to the national team. I am sure Kamaljit will work hard to prove the doubters wrong,” said Rohan Sharma.