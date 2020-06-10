Lautaro Martinez would shine at either of Barcelona or Real Madrid, proclaims Fernando Morientes

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool striker Fernando Morientes has declared that Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez would be a great fit at either Barcelona or Real Madrid. The Argentine has shone for the Nerazzurri since his move in 2018 and has slowly become one of the best forwards in the world.

Ever since his move from Racing Club in the summer of 2018, Lautaro Martinez has had the world’s eyes on his back with the Argentine thriving in Italy. The move to Inter Milan has proven to be the perfect one for Martinez despite him playing second fiddle to Mauro Icardi for most of his first year. But with Icardi infamously falling out with the entire club towards the end of last season, Martinez took over and neither side has looked back.

The appointment of Antonio Conte last summer saw Martinez partnered with Romelu Lukaku and together the two men have wreaked havoc on the Serie A. The Argentine, in particular, has been exceptional with 12 goals and three assists in 22 top-flight games but it’s his performances in the Champions League that has attracted clubs. Somehow, despite Inter’s lacklustre performance in the competition, the 22-year-old has managed to net five goals in six appearances before they were knocked out.

That skyrocketed the interest in Martinez with him now one of the most wanted forwards in the world with some of Europe's biggest sides amongst his suitors. It's a list that includes Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich amongst others but Fernando Morientes believes that the Argentine would suit both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The former Los Blancos striker also admitted that the 22-year-old would be a perfect fit at Barcelona and is one of the best in the world.

"In Spain, we were lucky to enjoy great Argentine players and coaches. They have a competitive gene that is very difficult to find anywhere in the world. Barcelona is very interested in buying him, but there has also been talk of Real Madrid although I think more about Barca. He is a very interesting player for either team. He has a very good vision of the game. He is one of the best forwards in the world at the moment and I think he could fit into either team," he said, via Sport.