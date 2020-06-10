Jadon Sancho is talented but any step for him will be challenge, claims Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate has confessed that while Jadon Sancho has done well in the Bundesliga, a move away from German could be a big challenge for him. The 20-year-old attacker has slowly yet steadily become one of the best young talents that football has to offer after leaving England.

While Sancho struggled to make his presence felt in his first season in Germany, things have changed since then with the 20-year-old becoming a key part of Borussia Dortmund. So much so that it has often seen the club struggle without the young attacker in their side with Sancho performing even despite being incessantly linked with a move. Reports have linked him with moves to the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A and even within the Bundesliga with Europe’s top sides all interested.

But while no move has materialized as of yet Sancho’s superb form has earned him his first cap for England with head coach Gareth Southgate convinced that it will be the first of many. The England boss admitted that he’s not shocked by Sancho’s rise to stardom but the road ahead will be paved full of challenges for the young starlet. Southgate also added that Sancho needs to follow in the footsteps of Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford with an eye on both the way they play and their attitudes.

"He's a very talented young player - that's clear. The Bundesliga is getting a lot of profile at the moment but it's no surprise to us. I think the interesting challenge is that Bayern [Munich] are the best team in the Bundesliga; RB Leipzig and Dortmund are performing well but the gap when you then work down the league is an interesting one when you compare it to the Premier League,” Southgate said reported Sky Sports.

"The top teams have certainly been a challenge for English teams in the Champions League but the level I don't think is quite the same in Germany in terms of the depth because the finances aren't quite the same. Any step for Sancho is going to be a challenge but he's developing really well. If I look at his age and his contribution, he's learning the game, he's slowly maturing - there are bits he's still got to learn - and he has some fantastic role models in Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford, not only in terms of how they play but also their professionalism, their desire and hunger."