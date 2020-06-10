Indian football transfer window to open on August 1

The postponed Indian football transfer window has been approved by FIFA after the season was ended abruptly owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The final of the ISL was played in front of empty stands while the I-League was called-off altogether, with Mohun Bagan awarded the league title.

As per the latest developments, the Indian football transfer window is set to open on August 1 and close on October 20. The Indian football season was ended prematurely citing health concerns in March and has been shut down till now. Even though the ISL ended with the final played behind closed doors, the I-League was terminated midway through the season with Mohun Bagan awarded the championships.

The Indian transfer window generally opens on June 9 and ends on August 31, but has been pushed for the ongoing season. Meanwhile, the second transfer window will begin from January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021. On the other hand, the registration of amateur players will be from August 1 to May 31, 2021.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has approved the amendment in All India Football Federation's (AIFF) season dates and registration period (transfer window) for 2020-21," stated an AIFF circular.

India’s remaining fixtures in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers which were scheduled for March has been pushed back and will be now played in October-November. Sunil Chhetri and Co. will host Asian champions Qatar on October 8, following which they travel to Bangladesh for an away tie on November 12. India will complete the set of matches with a home match against Afghanistan at home.