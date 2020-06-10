EFL can’t give clubs any guarantees over their survival, confesses Rick Parry

EFL chairman Rick Parry has admitted that the league cannot give clubs any guarantees over their survival with the worry of liquidation still looming over a catalogue of clubs. Both the League One and the League Two seasons have been ended in line with EFL guidelines despite vocal opposition.

After what has been weeks of arguments and decisions, the EFL has finally taken a decision and opted to end the League One and League Two in line with EFL guidelines. This came after an overwhelming majority of clubs voted to end their seasons despite there being quite a few vocal opponents to the decision. But the problems that EFL chairman Rick Parry announced earlier in the month still goes on with EFL clubs in serious financial crisis.

Parry outlined a £200 million hole in the EFL which could see many clubs face liquidation in their near future even if football does return. The EFL chairman further admitted that while the season is over, the estimates haven't changed because it was based on matchday income. He also added that their aim is to make sure every club survives but the EFL can offer no guarantees to any side.

"[These votes] have no bearing at all on where I said we were because we still have a massive shortfall. My estimate was based essentially on the loss of matchday income, which still remains the case. There is still no prospect of games taking place in front of crowds in the near future. Having spent many hours over the last few days and weeks getting clarity on this season, now we can start to turn our attention to the challenges of next season," Parry told BBC Sport.

“But those challenges have not diminished in any way shape or form. There is a major problem still facing us. The aim is to make sure all the clubs survive and we will be working 24 hours a day to make sure they do. We can't give guarantees. Who knows whether we have seen the end of this crisis or whether there is going to be a second spike. But our aim, our avowed aim, and we will be giving it our very best shot, is to make sure the EFL comes through this stronger than we are at the moment."