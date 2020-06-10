Bayer Leverkusen haven’t given hope of keeping Kai Havertz, asserts Rudi Voller
Today at 12:41 PM
Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has confirmed that the Bundesliga side are hopeful that they can keep the Kai Havertz beyond the summer despite the interest in him. The 20-year-old has been one of the standout youngsters in the Bundesliga alongside Jadon Sancho and Alphonso Davies.
The 20-year-old has been in incredible form over the last few seasons as he became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 35 goals before the age of 21. It has seen interest in the German shoot up as scouts and others believe that he is Germany’s next superstar with the potential to be amongst the best in the world. Reports have indicated that Europe’s best want Havertz with Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG and Bayern Munich on his list of suitors.
However, reports over the last few days have indicated that Chelsea are set to make a £75 million offer for the 20-year-old with them convinced they can sign the Bayer Leverkusen star. That has caused a rush for his signature but Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller believes that the Bundesliga side can keep their budding superstar longer than many expect.
"We haven’t given up hope that Havertz will stay with us. We try to give him every possibility that he can call up his qualities. He did an outstanding job in the second half of the season," Voller said, reported the Evening Standard.
