Bayer Leverkusen haven’t given hope of keeping Kai Havertz, asserts Rudi Voller

The 20-year-old has been in incredible form over the last few seasons as he became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 35 goals before the age of 21. It has seen interest in the German shoot up as scouts and others believe that he is Germany’s next superstar with the potential to be amongst the best in the world. Reports have indicated that Europe’s best want Havertz with Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG and Bayern Munich on his list of suitors.