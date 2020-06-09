ISL 2020 | Edu Bedia signs a two-year contract extension with FC Goa

Today at 1:06 PM
Spanish midfielder Edu Bedia has extended his contract with FC Goa for the two years which will keep him at the club till 2022. This deal makes him the longest-serving foreign player for the ‘Gaurs’ after Corominhas, with him having already playing two full seasons with the club.
Edu Bedia has played an influential role for FC Goa in the past two seasons of the Indian Super League. The former La Liga player was part of FC Goa’s Super Cup winning squad in 2019, the only trophy they’ve won so far. The 31-year-old central midfielder has signed a two-year contract extension with the club, which will see him at the Goa-based club till the summer of 2022.
“I’m thrilled to continue my journey with FC Goa. It has been a wonderful experience for me so far, and I’m excited to be a part of the future of this team. I have had some great moments and want to achieve even more success during my time here,” said Edu Bedia, as reported by Sportstar.
FC Goa was eliminated in the semi-finals of the Indian Super League by a spirited Chennaiyin FC side but they did qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage by virtue of finishing at the pole position in the group stages. With a lot of continental action heading their way, Edu Bedia’s services would be more than useful for the Gaurs.
