Footballers have to improve their technique and cannot just stay at home, states Renedy Singh
Today at 12:16 PM
Renedy Singh feels that even if footballers cannot go out and play, they need to engage in individual training rather than just stay at home. The former footballer last played for Kerala Blasters FC in 2015, ending his illustrious 19-year career during which he played 59 matches for India.
Even though the Indian Super League was completed and the final was played behind closed doors, the I-League was called-off for the season. India’s remaining three matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers have been postponed to October and November with Asian champions Qatar to start the proceedings with a visit. Owing to the nationwide lockdown, the players are stranded at home without proper practice, but former footballer Renedy Singh feels that players cannot just stay at home; rather they should try and improve their technique by individual training.
"We can't play games but we have to do individual training. We have to improve our technique; we cannot just stay at home. Coaches have to think about the team so this is the time to think about individual training. If you don't train every single day. you are losing around 36,000 touches of the ball in a month. People have to keep working. If they can find a small space at home, they can improve their fitness so when players come back, they come back (in better shape),” said Renedy Singh, as reported by Goal.com.
A member of India’s 2011 AFC Asian Cup squad, Renedy gave the example of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on how he maintained fitness during the lockdown and came back even stronger once the training sessions resumed. According to him, this was the kind of professionalism that should be taught to aspiring footballers in India.
"I was reading about Ronaldo - how everyone thought his fitness levels would drop when he returns to training but he came back stronger. That is what professionalism is all about. We have to teach that to the younger lot,” added the footballer.
