We will look to build right team after terrible last season, asserts Carles Cuadrat

Carles Cuadrat believes that Bengaluru FC will build the right team ahead of the next season after their shocking result in the ISL and the AFC Cup last season. Bengaluru FC was awarded an AFC Cup spot last week by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for their third-place finish

The Blues, after finishing at the third spot in the ISL final league standings, was slammed by ATK in the semi-final play-offs. Their AFC Cup campaign was also cut short, having lost to Maziya FC in South Asia Zone qualifiers. Out of nowhere, the former ISL champions were granted a berth in the AFC Cup the following season and they are determined to make the most out of it.

“We will look to build the right team, the kind that can fight to progress in all the competitions that we will be a part of. What happened in our AFC Cup campaign last season was one of those rare occurrences that sometimes happen in football. But as a club, that exit is something that we have to take lessons from and get stronger,” said Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Bengaluru FC will draw inspiration from their previous outings in the continental tourney, having finished as the runners-up in the 2016 edition of the AFC Cup. They have been India’s representative in Asia for the last six years and have a great record, barring last season's mishap.

“Like always, the aim remains unchanged – that of being competitive in Asia and to make the last stages of the competition. If you have a look back, Bengaluru FC have represented India in Asia for six seasons and no team has been able to match that level of consistency. For our campaign next year, we will look to enjoy the continental journey once again with the support of our fans,” added the manager.