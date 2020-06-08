We'll need Eden Hazard to win the La Liga title, asserts Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois believes that Real Madrid will need Eden Hazard to be at his best for the rest of the season in their bid to win their first La Liga title since 2017. The Los Blancos are two points behind Barcelona after 27 matches before the league was suspended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eden Hazard arrived in the Spanish capital following a €100 million deal last summer from Chelsea but injuries have curtailed the Belgian's season. Instead, Hazard has made just 15 matches for Real Madrid, having been sidelined for most of the season. With the La Liga making a return on June 11 after an enforced two month break, it has seen Hazard recover from his various injuries and slowly yet steadily get back into shape with him expected to make a return soon.

That has seen Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admit that the services of the former Chelsea star will be invaluable for the side after the restart. The Santiago Bernabeu side are chasing after Barcelona and sit just two points behind their rivals in the race for the La Liga title with both sides having played the same number of games. Courtois also added that while Hazard is in shape and fit, fans cannot expect him to be at his best after being on a prolonged break.

"Hazard is just fine. The rhythm he has is surprising, but we have to go bit by bit. We can't expect him to be on top form without playing. I think he's in shape and we'll need him to fight for the title,” said Thibaut Courtois, as reported by Moviestar.

The rest of the matches in the La Liga will be played in front of empty stands as a measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Courtois feels that the experience would be different without fans but he will just as motivated as before.

"It'll be different [without fans]. It's great when there is an atmosphere - even when you are playing away from home and it's against you. It gives you adrenaline and it's something which motivates me to pull off more saves. I'll be just as motivated without the fans there,” added the custodian.