Working on protocols to allow fans into stadiums, proclaims Javier Tebas

That has seen the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, and La Graciosa have received official clearance to move into phase 3, which could see Las Palmas become the first in Europe since the pandemic to have fans in the stadium. But La Liga president Javier Tebas has finally confirmed that fans will only be allowed inside the stadium as soon as they are permitted to be by the health officials and others. Tebas also added that he always believed that football would be played again but the health issues has to be their first and foremost concern.