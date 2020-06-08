Working on protocols to allow fans into stadiums, proclaims Javier Tebas
Today at 2:25 PM
La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that the league are working on protocols and procedures to allow fans inside the stadiums once football restarts. The Spanish top flight and Segunda Division are set to resume action soon but it will be behind closed doors for the foreseeable future.
With the La Liga and Segunda Division set to resume play next week, there have been a myriad of questions surrounding Spain’s return to professional football. A large portion of that has been about fans inside stadium after Las Palmas announced that they would like to have fans at their stadium. This has seen many concerned over a potential restart in Spain despite many areas entering phase 3 of Spain’s lockdown truncate measures.
That has seen the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, and La Graciosa have received official clearance to move into phase 3, which could see Las Palmas become the first in Europe since the pandemic to have fans in the stadium. But La Liga president Javier Tebas has finally confirmed that fans will only be allowed inside the stadium as soon as they are permitted to be by the health officials and others. Tebas also added that he always believed that football would be played again but the health issues has to be their first and foremost concern.
"I have always believed that we would play again. It has been difficult but we have succeeded. When there can be, there must be fans. It is still a health issue. Right now we are working on a protocol to return to the stadiums. Where we can allow it to be public. I see that there is a lot of relaxation and we have a responsibility to that the competition can be finished,” Tebas said, reported Goal.
