Players will have to committed to Manchester United with no rotten apples, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Despite criticism over their approach to transfers over the last few years, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he’s looking to build a team that’s committed and willing to work hard. Manchester United have done relatively well this season with them still within reach of a Champions League spot.

While there have been issues with the way Manchester United have approached the transfer market over the last few years, few can deny the impact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s signings have made. While there are questions over Harry Maguire’s fee, the Englishman alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka has transformed the club’s back-line with Bruno Fernandes adding creativity in the middle.

Not only that, while the arrival of Odion Ighalo came as a shock to many, the impact that the Nigerian has made has been even more surprising. But all that simply feeds into what Solskjaer wants and the Norwegian admitted as much in a recent interview as he wants players who believe in the club’s collective philosophy. Solskjaer also added that there has to be a fine balance between competitiveness, hard work and talent as it could help United win their next league title.

"I did feel that I was professional and did feel privileged to play for Manchester United. I wouldn't be able to look at myself if I didn't know I'd given everything for my team-mates and my manager. That's what I also now look for in players that we sign or we bring up from the youth team. You have to have a good personality and that you are professional because one rotten apple in the basket will make the others rotten. So for me it's about building a team that will reflect me and my coaching staff's personalities and views," Solskjaer said, reported Sky Sports.

"Of course there are standards because we want to win. We are in the business to win. But the first step to be a Manchester United player and person, you have to be humble enough to know you always have to work hard. Never give in and always do your best, 100 per cent effort is required every day and don't think you are better than you are. You still have to play with that confidence at the same time. It's a fine balance but that is what is going to make the difference when we want to get to the championship again that we want to win."