Napoli will not change Kalidou Koulibaly or any other player’s price-tag, asserts Cristiano Giuntoli

The Partenopei will reportedly be forced to sell players in the summer with Koulibaly, Ruiz and a few others all on the list but their prices will not be dropped. That was confirmed by Napoli Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli as he admitted that the club has the right to ask for the price they want for any player including Koulibaly. He also added that while there will be a slight change to negotiations, the club will not budge on the price.