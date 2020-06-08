Napoli will not change Kalidou Koulibaly or any other player’s price-tag, asserts Cristiano Giuntoli
Today at 2:20 PM
Despite a diminishing transfer market facing clubs coming out of the coronavirus, Napoli Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli has insisted that the club will not let players leave for cut-price deals. The Partenopei have struggled this term which has seen many of their stars linked with moves away.
While Napoli have struggled to impress and sacked Carlo Ancelotti six months into his second season with the club, the Partenopei still have superstars within the team. Defender Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the best in the world while Fabian Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne and even Arkadiusz Milik have all done very well over the last few years. Yet with chaos within the club causing serious issues combined with the financial impact of the coronavirus, reports indicate that Napoli’s hand will be forced.
The Partenopei will reportedly be forced to sell players in the summer with Koulibaly, Ruiz and a few others all on the list but their prices will not be dropped. That was confirmed by Napoli Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli as he admitted that the club has the right to ask for the price they want for any player including Koulibaly. He also added that while there will be a slight change to negotiations, the club will not budge on the price.
"He is a great footballer and the club has the right to ask for the price it wants. They say negotiations will change, but in my opinion this is an alibi. I don't think the coronavirus issue can change the price of Koulibaly or other top players. Certainly, however, we'll come to appreciate the contractual formula such as the loan with an option to buy, which help to postpone the guarantees and ease the balance immediately. Football can adapt quickly,” Giuntoli asserted reported Goal.
