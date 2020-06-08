Like pandemic, we need solutions to stop racism, admits Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling admitted that racism is the biggest that the world is fighting right now, despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of millions across the world. The Cityzens star has backed anti-racism protests that have followed after George Floyd's death in the USA.

The world is facing one of its biggest health crises with the Covid-19 pandemic claiming the lives of millions around the globe and the number is increasing day by day. Parallelly, the merciless killing of George Floyd in the USA has triggered worldwide protests and the entire world has taken notice of the situation. That has seen English international Raheem Sterling admit that racism is the only disease that mankind is fighting right now. Like we are in a need of a solution to combat the Covid-19 virus, the situation is the same in the case of racism, as per Raheem.

“I know this might sound a little bit cheesy but the only disease right now is the racism that we are fighting. This is the most important thing at this moment in time because this is something that is happening for years and years. Just like the pandemic, we want to find a solution to stop it,” Sterling told the Guardian.

Sterling had previously raised his voice against the perception of black players by the British media and also made efforts to eliminate racism in domestic and international matches. The footballer feels that the ongoing protests in the USA are justified until and unless the people do it peacefully and safely.

“They are trying to find a solution and a way to stop the injustice they are seeing, and they are fighting for their cause. As long as they are doing it peacefully and safely and not hurting anybody and not breaking into any stores, they continue to protest in this peaceful way,” added the footballer.