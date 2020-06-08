Atletico Madrid can win Champions League without an audience this year, states Enrique Cerezo
Today at 5:04 PM
Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo believes that his ‘very special’ team can go on to win the Champions League title even without their fans. The continental event is set to restart in August after it was suspended in March over the Covid-19 outbreak, while the La Liga will resume on June 11.
Atletico Madrid outfoxed defending champions Liverpool in the round of 16 fixtures of the Champions League in March earlier this year, following which the football across Europe was suspended because of a global pandemic. The Los Rojiblancos finished as runners-up of the top tier European competition in 2014 and 2016 respectively, having lost to city rivals Real Madrid on both occasions.
But Atleti president Enrique Cerezo feels that the team can go all the way this year and win the silverware, even though they are not in a very good position in the La Liga. The Madrid side sits in sixth place with them eleven points behind second place Real Madrid but in contention for a place amongst the top four. But despite that Cerezo further added that even without the fans, it could be Atletico's year in the Champions League as the club have what they need to succeed.
"We are very special. We can win a Champions League without an audience. It could be our year. In the league, we are in a difficult situation and in Champions we are very good. A few games away from reaching a final, which is where we like to be. He [head coach Simeone] is calm and has confidence in what he does and will direct us to get into the top four,” said Enrique Cerezo, as reported by Moviestar.
