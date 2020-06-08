Atletico Madrid can win Champions League without an audience this year, states Enrique Cerezo

But Atleti president Enrique Cerezo feels that the team can go all the way this year and win the silverware, even though they are not in a very good position in the La Liga. The Madrid side sits in sixth place with them eleven points behind second place Real Madrid but in contention for a place amongst the top four. But despite that Cerezo further added that even without the fans, it could be Atletico's year in the Champions League as the club have what they need to succeed.