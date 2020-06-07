VIDEO | Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg take knee for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter

While the world protests against police brutality and for racial equality, the Bundesliga have become a stage for tributes across the league. They were lead by Jadon Sancho, Marcus Thuram, and Achraf Hakimi last week but faced a potential backlash from the German Football Association (DFB). But after a statement released by the DFB announced that players were allowed to show their support, it has seen an out-pour of tributes flow in.