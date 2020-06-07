VIDEO | Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg take knee for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter
Today at 8:21 PM
Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg became the latest German sides to kneel in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests across the world. The duo were the second sides to do it before a match after Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin did the same yesterday in support of the movement.
While the world protests against police brutality and for racial equality, the Bundesliga have become a stage for tributes across the league. They were lead by Jadon Sancho, Marcus Thuram, and Achraf Hakimi last week but faced a potential backlash from the German Football Association (DFB). But after a statement released by the DFB announced that players were allowed to show their support, it has seen an out-pour of tributes flow in.
Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin became the first team to go down on one knee ahead of their Bundesliga game on Saturday with coaches and other staff joining. Both Sancho and Hakimi also wore training kits that read "no justice, no peace" while Axel Witsel and Emre Can's displayed the words "black", "yellow" and “white” crossed out, with the word "human" below.
This has seen Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg join suit as both sides’ starting eleven gathered around the center-circle and dropped to one knee in solidarity for the protests. Not only that Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt, his players and staff were also wearing shirts with an anti-racism message.
.@werderbremen_en and @VfLWolfsburg_EN players take a knee before their match.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 7, 2020
Another great show of support from the @Bundesliga_EN for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. ✊#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/0VFGFABugr
