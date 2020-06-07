We’ll celebrate our title parade next season if we have to, admits Jurgen Klopp

While Liverpool needs just two wins to lift their first Premier League title, a trophy parade is out of the question but Jurgen Klopp has revealed that they will celebrate it next season if they have to. The pandemic had forced the footballing world into lockdown but things are slowly changing.

Despite Manchester City hoping to lift a third title in as many seasons, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp decided to rain on their parade with possibly the greatest season the Premier League has ever seen. The Reds stormed to a top tier title and were on the verge of becoming only the second club to finish a season without a loss. But while that dream was broken, the Reds are still on the verge of lifting their first Premier League title as they need only two more wins.

But while they may be crowned Champions of the 2019/20 Premier League season, the Reds will never be able to have a trophy parade or at least celebrate with their fans this season. However, that has not deterred Jurgen Klopp as he confirmed that Liverpool will have their trophy parade next season if they have to. He also added that it may not be the same but it will be different and there is no problem with that.

"That you can't celebrate in the way you've always dreamed of, that's not nice, I totally understand that. I feel the same way. It's not that my ideal is to celebrate alone in the stadium, then just drive home. It wasn't like that when you thought about it. But that cannot be changed now. Why should we now make a big deal about something that can't be changed? There comes a day when life will get back to normal. When someone has found the vaccine, when someone has found a solution to the problem, when infection rates are zero or below - that day will come eventually," Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Then we have the right to celebrate what we want to celebrate on that day. If this is the 12th or 13th matchday of next season and we want to celebrate it - who is going to stop it? Then we still have the trophy and then we can drive it around town and stand on the bus. If other people then think that we are completely crazy, I honestly don't care. Can it then still be a special celebration? No question. It's different, but different is sometimes absolutely OK."