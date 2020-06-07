Reports | Chelsea face seven club battle for Ben Chilwell’s signature

Despite Chelsea having reportedly made an approach for Ben Chilwell, the Blues will still face a seven club battle to land the Leicester City man in the summer. The Foxes star has been excellent for his side and a key reason why the former Premier League champions sit amongst the top four.

Despite making no transfers for nearly seven months, Chelsea are slowly making up the time they missed with the Blues splashing out the cash for Hakim Ziyech. They’ve also reportedly made an approach for Timo Werner with the German striker’s contract details and various bonuses already been hashed out. While there has been no official confirmation over Werner’s move, the Blues have reportedly agreed to a £49 million deal in principle with RB Leipzig.

But the Stamford Bridge side are far from finished with their moves as reports have indicated that Roman Abramovich is still looking to improve the team. Reports have also added that the Chelsea owner is willing to spend to help Frank Lampard improve his side with their next target being Ben Chilwell. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the Leicester City full-back with the club set to make a reported £79 million move.

However, ESPN has reported that the Blues face far more competition than they expected with up to seven sides interested in the full-back. The report hasn’t revealed who are the other seven sides but there has been interest from atleast four Premier League sides in the past with Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all linked. But the 23-year-old has four years left on his current deal and that would make any move tough especially since the Foxes are under no pressure to sell.

But ESPN has reported that the English international’s willingness to leave combined with Chelsea’s insistence and ability to spend in a diminished market has made a move possible. Furthermore, Sky Sports has reported that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking for a new left-back with the Blues looking to sell both Emerson and Marcos Alonso.