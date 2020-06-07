Reports | Brescia set to terminate Mario Balotelli’s contract with club

When he broke out at Inter Milan, few players in the world were touted to be as good as Mario Balotelli was supposed to be. The Italian striker had a fantastic breakout season with the Nerazzurri and continued in the same vein of form which earned him a big money move away. However, since then nothing has gone right for the 29-year-old with moves to Manchester City, AC Milan, and Liverpool all seeing the striker fail to live upto his potential.