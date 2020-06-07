Reports | Brescia set to terminate Mario Balotelli’s contract with club
Today at 4:05 PM
Serie A side Brescia are on the verge of terminating Mario Balotelli’s contract within the next few days after the striker failed to report to training. The former Manchester City and Liverpool star returned to his home-town club last summer but has failed to make a genuine impact for Brescia.
When he broke out at Inter Milan, few players in the world were touted to be as good as Mario Balotelli was supposed to be. The Italian striker had a fantastic breakout season with the Nerazzurri and continued in the same vein of form which earned him a big money move away. However, since then nothing has gone right for the 29-year-old with moves to Manchester City, AC Milan, and Liverpool all seeing the striker fail to live upto his potential.
But a spell in France saw things change for Balotelli and slowly but steadily his stock in the football world rose with a move back to his hometown club supposed to change the course of his career. However, things have gone from bad to worse for the 29-year-old with the Guardian reporting that Brescia are set to terminate the striker’s contract. The report further added that the striker failed to report for training ahead of the Serie A’s restart and was involved in a row with president Massimo Cellino.
Sky Sports further reported that the former AC Milan star was offered a chance at mutual termination but he refused the offer with forced Brescia’s hand. The club have now reportedly sent a letter to Balotelli’s lawyer saying his contract would be ended. Sky Sports further added that the case has been sent to an independent panel with the striker said to submit a wrongful termination claim.
