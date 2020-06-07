PSG will never sell their stars but they will buy the best, proclaims Andre Herrera

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed that the Ligue 1 giants have no intentions of selling their best players but instead will look to add to their team in the future. Both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, among others, have been heavily linked with a move away to bigger leagues.

Few clubs in the world have the resources and transfer budget to do well in the Champions League as PSG have but the French side have failed to get anywhere close to achieving their target. Their foray into Europe’s top competition has always ended in failure with the club still looking for that maiden Champions League title. That combined with other issues has seen the club’s best stars heavily linked with a move away to some of the bigger sides in the world.

The rumours have simply refused to stop when concerning either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe with Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst their top suitors. Both the La Liga sides have been linked with moves for both PSG stars although Ander Herrera has admitted that there is little chance that the Parisians will sell either superstar. Herrera also added that a club like PSG is more likely to buy the best in the world rather than sell their best players.

"I don't know what they earn or what the club brings in - it is a company after all - but I know both are key to the project and from what I can see, they are happy and really involved at PSG. It's true that there's lots of news about them in the media and on social media, but we don't hype it up much. You need to think about a really key thing, and I've talked about this with Kylian,” Herrera said reported Sky Sports.

“PSG isn't a club that sells its stars, quite the opposite, it buys them. The club is strong enough economically to keep both of them. They're the best in the world and I've got four more years on my contract and I want to enjoy them with those two alongside me at PSG."