Managing Hyderabad FC more ambitious as a challenge, believes Albert Roca

Hyderabad FC coach Albert Roca believes that managing the side at this point in time will be a very different experience and more ambitious compared to his previous job. The Spaniard was at the helm of affairs at BFC from 2016 to 2018 and led them to the final of the AFC Cup during the stint.

Hyderabad FC had a forgettable debut season in the Indian Super League having finished at the bottom of the league and doubts were cast over the club's ambitions. Their dismal campaign meant that English manager Phil Brown was sacked midway through the season after the team managed to win just one of the first 12 matches, paving the way for Albert Roca to fill in his shoes. And although the team finished at the bottom of the table last season, the former Barcelona assistant coach did manage to keep his job.

The Spaniard knows in an out about the Indian football circuit, having coached Bengaluru FC in the past, leading them to the final of the AFC Cup back in 2016, making them the first Indian club to do so. With the new season approaching, Roca feels that managing Hyderabad FC will different and a more ambitious challenge that what he had to deliver when he joined Bengaluru FC.

“It is very different at Hyderabad FC compared to back when I joined Bengaluru FC. These are two totally different situations. Back then, they were playing the AFC Cup knockouts and having won the league in the previous season, the goals were different,” said Albert Roca, as reported by telenganatoday.com.

"HFC is a new team and we have to form a new-look squad and it’s not going to be easy. The most important thing is that we get everyone together and ready for a tough season. I think it’s more ambitious as a challenge,” added the manager.