TV schedule for Premier League’s restarted 2019/20 season released with questions over neutral venues

However, that has been refuted by the Premier League as they released their official schedule for the first three match rounds of the restarted 2019/20 season. But while Arsenal and Manchester City do play on June 17th, the restart will be kicked off by Aston Villa when they host Sheffield United. That will be followed by the first full-matchday, and, provided things go their way between Arsenal and Manchester City, Liverpool could potentially lift the title if they beat Everton.