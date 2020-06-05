TV schedule for Premier League’s restarted 2019/20 season released with questions over neutral venues
Premier League leaders Liverpool could clinch their title against Everton after the TV schedule for the English top tier’s restarted 2019/20 season was released. The league has released the fixtures for the first three rounds of the restarted season with the first game set to kick-off on June 17th.
The Bundesliga’s restart had given hope to many within English football with the Premier League’s Project Restart moving closer to their final goal. That saw clubs within the English top tier start training one week after the Bundesliga resumed play with them moving into phase two a week later. Now after a lot of debate and many video conferences, it was confirmed that the Premier League would resume from June 17th with reports indicating that Arsenal and Manchester City would kick off the action.
However, that has been refuted by the Premier League as they released their official schedule for the first three match rounds of the restarted 2019/20 season. But while Arsenal and Manchester City do play on June 17th, the restart will be kicked off by Aston Villa when they host Sheffield United. That will be followed by the first full-matchday, and, provided things go their way between Arsenal and Manchester City, Liverpool could potentially lift the title if they beat Everton.
Yet, the Reds will not kick-off Matchday 30 with that honour going to a June 19th clash between Norwich and Southampton. That will be followed by Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side's first game against his former side Manchester United in the late kick-off before giving way to the weekend. Leicester City, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers play on Saturday with the Merseyside derby and Aston Villa’s clash against Chelsea on Sunday before Manchester City end Matchday 30 on Monday night.
