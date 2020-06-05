Reports | Chelsea ready to beat Liverpool to Timo Werner’s £53 million release clause

That has allowed others to make their move and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea have come to an agreement with Werner. The German is reportedly ready to sign a five year deal with the club within the next few days and the Athletic has reported that the striker will earn around £170,000 per week. But Romano has further reported that Liverpool have a chance to hijack the move but the Reds have been unwilling to pay Werner's release clause because of the financial impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.