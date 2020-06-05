Reports | Chelsea ready to beat Liverpool to Timo Werner’s £53 million release clause
Today at 12:43 PM
After months of speculation, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner could be moving to Chelsea after the two sides came to an agreement over a deal in principle. The Blues are set to pay the German’s release clause with Frank Lampard looking to improve his side before the start of next season.
Despite having a Liverpool sized target on his back, Timo Werner’s future at RB Leipzig was secure as no deal materialized between the Reds and RB Leipzig. That was despite Werner already admitting that Anfield is his top destination with the German reportedly rejecting a move to Italy and Bayern Munich for Liverpool. Furthermore, the 23-year-old striker had reportedly already spoken to Jurgen Klopp over a move but the Reds never held official talks with the club.
That has allowed others to make their move and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea have come to an agreement with Werner. The German is reportedly ready to sign a five year deal with the club within the next few days and the Athletic has reported that the striker will earn around £170,000 per week. But Romano has further reported that Liverpool have a chance to hijack the move but the Reds have been unwilling to pay Werner's release clause because of the financial impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
If completed, the striker will become Frank Lampard's third official signing behind Matteo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech with the Blues boss still looking to add reinforcements to his squad ahead of next season. The club have been linked with moves for Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell and many others with owner Roman Abramovich still reportedly willing to spend on the right players to help Lampard achieve his goals.
Timo Werner is ready to sign his contract as new Chelsea player until June 2025 on next days - paperworks time. Liverpool have not sent any official bid to hijack the move.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2020
Chelsea will pay €55M to RB Leipzig. Timo has already spoken directly with Frank Lampard. 🔵 #CFC
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.