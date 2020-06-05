Odisha FC rope in Hendry Antonay and Saurabh Meher

Welcoming the youngsters to OFC, Club President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, "I feel extremely lucky to have Hendry and Saurabh join the club today. Both players have the utmost potential to become key members of our exciting defensive line. Saurabh has the versatility to play everywhere defensively which makes him a vital chess piece, and Hendry is probably one of the most exciting young Indian fullbacks right now. While they are quite young and coming into the team fresh, I have high expectations for both of them. They have been looking for a home where they can excel and achieve their potential, and at Odisha FC, they will be given every opportunity to reach their potential."