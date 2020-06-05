Goal is to end my career in MLS and United States, confesses Antoine Griezmann
Today at 7:16 PM
Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he wants to end his career being part of a team and winning a trophy in the MLS after he wins the Champions League and La Liga with Barcelona. The Frenchman signed for the La Liga giants last summer, with the Catalans now on course to retain their La Liga title.
It has been a problematic season for Barcelona but when it comes to a club as big as the Camp Nou side, even the smallest issues can cause problems. However, their issues this season have been anything but small and yet it hasn’t affected their form in the league, or, at least, it hasn’t affected them too badly. Somehow, despite losses to Real Madrid and Valencia in their last seven games, Barcelona sit atop the La Liga table with two points separating them and Real Madrid.
However, the crisis at the club has extended to their transfer business with Antoine Griezmann amongst others struggling to make the most of his time at the club. The Frenchman has done well but he hasn’t hit the heights that many expected him to hit which has seen him linked with a move away. Yet, the 2018 World Cup winner admitted that he will only leave Barcelona once he wins the La Liga and Champions League trophies, with the MLS being his next target.
“Winning La Liga and the Champions League with Barca would be a dream, and also my objective. After that winning whatever comes. There’s another World Cup so the World Cup in Qatar. And after that MLS. I don’t know with which team, but I really want to play there. For me it’s an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title,” Griezmann said, reported Goal.
