Gareth Bale is happy in Madrid and not looking to leave for England, admits Jonathan Barnett

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has revealed that his superstar client is happy at Real Madrid and doesn’t want to return to the Premier League in the near future. The Los Blancos have unsuccessfully tried to offload the Welshman over the last few years with little interest in the player.

Ever since his signed for Real Madrid, Gareth Bale’s future at the club has been up in the air with inconsistency, injuries, and various other issues affecting his time. But the Welshman has slowly but steadily made a name for himself at the club with more than his fair share of beyond impressive performances for the Spanish giants. Yet other issues have seen Bale fall out at Madrid with the fans and manager Zinedine Zidane which has seen the club try to offload him.

But that hasn’t worked with few clubs in Europe capable of paying the 30-year-old the wages which even saw a move to China fall through last summer. However, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill with the former Tottenham star continuously linked with a move away. That might stop now as Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett confirmed that the Welshman is happy and not looking to leave Madrid. Barnett further added that he sees no reasons why Bale wouldn’t look to end his career with the Los Blancos.

"He has a very nice lifestyle. I don't see why he doesn't see his career out at Madrid probably. As I've always said, he's quite happy in Madrid," Barnett told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. It's his life that he wants to lead. Financially, he will want for nothing the rest of his life, and his children and grandchildren," Barnett said reported the BBC.

"He's won nearly everything in the world, except the World Cup, but unfortunately he plays for Wales so some things are beyond him. So he's won everything else, to come back and play [in the Premier League] would be unbelievable - a big thing. I don't think he wants to do that at the moment. He's quite happy to play at Real Madrid."