Robert Pires hopeful of taking up managerial roles in future

Robert Pires admitted that he is looking into the prospect of taking up coaching as a profession in the future. Having last played competitive football for ISL outfits FC Goa back in 2014, the Frenchman hung his boots at the age of 41, but we haven’t seen him in a managerial role yet.

Former footballer and also an Arsenal legend, Robert Pires’ compatriots like Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry have already marked their start as managers. Even though the Frenchman was approached by his former boss Arsene Wenger about a coaching role at the North London club, nothing fruitful materialized. But, Pires is hoping to take up coaching as a career option in the future and wants to complete football diplomas in Spain.

"There are some who have made the decision to be a coach or sports director or to be a consultant. I took this route and it allows me to still be in football. But, I think coaching is a good job, even if it's hard on a daily basis. I think that in the years to come, I will decide to take the coaching diplomas. And I plan to do it in Spain,” said Pires, as reported by Goal.com.

Robert Pires has played a fair bit of his football in Spain, having represented Villarreal for four seasons, but he is known for his heroics in the English Premier League. It was during his stay at London, that the Gunners won two English league titles and two FA Cup triumphs. According to Pires, he has no idea where he's going to start his career as a coach.

"I can't say which team I'm going to coach. Honestly, I can't choose. You can't know where you're going when you're a coach. Let me give you the example of Sabri Lamouchi, who is very happy in the Championship, in Nottingham Forest. The coach puts himself on the market, and then he analyzes according to the proposals he receives. I could tell you that I'm going to train Arsenal, Metz, Reims, Marseille or Villarreal, but no I can't. Today is complicated," added the World Cup winner.