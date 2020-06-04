Nishu Kumar becomes highest paid Indian defender with Kerala Blasters FC move

A graduate of the AIFF Elite Academy, Nishu Kumar was roped in by Bengaluru FC back in 2015 when he was still a teenager. It was during the 2018-19 ISL season that he became regular in the playing XI and also earned also his first International cap around the same time. After five memorable years for Bengaluru FC which saw him lift the ISL trophy - Nishu Kumar has now shifted loyalties to South Indian rivals Kerala Blasters FC.