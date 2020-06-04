Nishu Kumar becomes highest paid Indian defender with Kerala Blasters FC move

Today at 6:57 PM
Nishu Kumar signed for Kerala Blasters FC after playing five years at Bengaluru FC, during which he won the 2018-19 Indian Super League title. He thus became the highest-earning Indian defender with a fee of five crores for the mega deal, surpassing former Blasters' player Sandesh Jhingan.
A graduate of the AIFF Elite Academy, Nishu Kumar was roped in by Bengaluru FC back in 2015 when he was still a teenager. It was during the 2018-19 ISL season that he became regular in the playing XI and also earned also his first International cap around the same time. After five memorable years for Bengaluru FC which saw him lift the ISL trophy - Nishu Kumar has now shifted loyalties to South Indian rivals Kerala Blasters FC.
As matter of fact, Nishu Kumar is now the highest-paid Indian defender, with the Tuskers roping him for a whopping five crores, surpassing Sandesh Jhingan, who was released by the same team a couple of weeks ago. As per sources, Bengaluru FC tried to extend Nishu’s contract, but the offer too lucrative to be left alone.
"BFC tried their best to extend Nishu’s contract but Blasters had an exciting offer for the youngster which he couldn't deny," said a source who closely worked with the contract extension, as reported by The Times of India.
Known for big money transfers, Kerala Blasters FC now has a replacement for the outgoing Sandesh Jhingan. Surprisingly, the high-budget deal comes at a time when the team is struggling financially, which led defender Tiri to cancel his pre-season contract with the club.
