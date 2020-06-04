I'd rather make a wrong decision than hesitate to take one, admits Eelco Schattorie

Eelco Schattorie admits that he’s never scared of taking decisions and rather he would take a wrong decision than scared of taking it. The Dutch manager was in charge of Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League last season but was released after the dismal outing in the tournament.

Eelco Schattorie has been in the Indian circuit for quite some time, having started his managerial with Prayag United in 2012. Following that, he took up the job at East Bengal and landed up at Northeast United FC in 2018 and subsequently to Kerala Blasters FC. As per the manager, during his 24-year coaching career, he has learned never to get scared of taking decisions.

“I'm never scared to make decisions. That's one of the things I learned. I rather make a wrong decision and stand by it than hesitate and be scared to make a decision. So decision-making is an important aspect for the coach. I also think that players like that,” said Eelco Schattorie, as reported by Firstpost.com.

"They like the clarity a coach shows. If it's wrong, I'm also the first one to accept the mistake but at least the players see that I'm decisive. Over time, you develop a third eye or an intuition to a certain problem and you know how to make a better decision,” added the manager.

Having guided Northeast United FC to their first-ever top-four finish in 2018-19, Eelco was roped in by Kerala Blasters FC. But he had no luck with the Tuskers as they finished at the seventh position in the league and then parted ways with the manager as the season came to an end.