Spain's health ministry are evaluating risks of allowing fans inside stadiums again

Spain’s health ministry are looking into allowing fans inside stadiums in regions that have moved to phase three of the de-escalation process. Professional football in Spain is set to re-start after a three-month absence over the Covid-19 pandemic but games are to be played behind closed doors.

With the La Liga starting on June 11 and the Segunda division the following day, the organisers have already directed that the matches will be staged behind closed doors to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. But the health ministry are seeking ways to allow spectators into stadiums in regions that have moved to phase three of the de-escalation process. Second division side La Palmas have already started talks of letting in fans inside the stadium for their match against Girona.

Health emergency co-ordinator Fernando Simon conducted a meeting between Health Minister Salvador Illa, Sports Minister Irene Lozano and four La Liga players in order to see if a plan could be created to let fans into the stadium. As per reports, the players and the sports ministry have opposed the idea of having supporters inside stadiums until every club can open their doors to supporters.

“The department for sport have agreed this with the players. That decision did not come from the health department as it’s not something we considered when evaluating the risks,” said Simon, as reported by indianexpress.

“We haven’t given any firm answer as we are obviously not in a position to do so yet but it is true that the health minister has committed to evaluating the risks. And if a region is in phase three (fans attending matches) will be evaluated,” added the official.