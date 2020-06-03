Reports | PSG join Barcelona and Bayern Munich in race for Sergino Dest
Ajax star Sergino Dest has attracted a lot of interest over the last few weeks with Ligue 1 side Paris-Saint Germain the latest in the running for the full-back. The Ajax starlet has had an exceptional season with the Eredivisie and Dest’s agent has already revealed interest from Europe’s top sides.
While AZ Alkmaar star Myron Boadu has been one of the stars of the Eredivisie season, few players have been as good as Sergino Dest. The full-back has been one of the standout players of and it saw him win the Marco van Basten award for Ajax young talent of the year. Not only that the American/Dutch international declared his intentions to play for the USMNT in October after months of mulling over whether to play for the Netherlands or USA.
But it’s his consistency and talent that has seen many attracted to Dest with his agent already confirming interest from both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Though no deal has materialized as of yet, things have been made even more complicated by PSG’s entry into the race for the 19-year-old full-back. ESPN has reported that the Ligue 1 giants are keeping tabs on the American with him their second choice behind Lazio star Adam Marusic.
However, while there has been no contact made by the Parisians for the defender, reports have indicated that PSG sporting director Leonardo is a fan of Dest. The 19-year-old’s lack of experience in Leonardo’s eyes has been made up for by his talent and potential with the club looking for a right-back. This comes after PSG opted to let Thomas Meunier leave the club for free at the end of this season with the Belgian's current contract expiring then.
