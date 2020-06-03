Reports | PSG join Barcelona and Bayern Munich in race for Sergino Dest

While AZ Alkmaar star Myron Boadu has been one of the stars of the Eredivisie season, few players have been as good as Sergino Dest. The full-back has been one of the standout players of and it saw him win the Marco van Basten award for Ajax young talent of the year. Not only that the American/Dutch international declared his intentions to play for the USMNT in October after months of mulling over whether to play for the Netherlands or USA.