Reports | Chelsea make Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell their main summer target

But with Chelsea looking to challenge for more than just a place in the Champions League, the Blues have already started spending for the future. A deal for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech has already been completed with the attacker set to arrive at the club within the next few weeks. Not only that, the Blues have been linked with moves for Moussa Dembele, Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner, and many others but the Athletic has reported that Ben Chilwell is their top target.