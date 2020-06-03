Reports | Chelsea make Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell their main summer target
Today at 4:13 PM
With Chelsea looking to reinforcement Frank Lampard’s side in the summer, the Blues have made Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell their top target. The Chelsea legend has done well in his first season as Blues boss but is still looking to improve and reinforce his young side ahead of next season.
Few fans, or critics, expected Chelsea to do this well this season with the Blues shackled by a transfer ban and after their appointment of Frank Lampard as the manager. Yet things went well for the club with them even a part of the title challengers group before Liverpool took off. But as it stands, the Stamford Bridge side are in pole position to finish in a Champions League spot ahead of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and even Sheffield United.
But with Chelsea looking to challenge for more than just a place in the Champions League, the Blues have already started spending for the future. A deal for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech has already been completed with the attacker set to arrive at the club within the next few weeks. Not only that, the Blues have been linked with moves for Moussa Dembele, Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner, and many others but the Athletic has reported that Ben Chilwell is their top target.
Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the Leicester City full-back and the club believe that he is the perfect addition despite a looming £85 million price-tag. But the Athletic have reported that the Blues are hopeful that the impact of the coronavirus will help lower the price. The report also added that despite financial issues hitting every football club across Europe, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is prepared to sanction big-money moves that are right for the club.
- Ben Chilwell
- Frank Lampard
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Chelsea
- Leicester City
- Manchester United
