Reports | Anirudh Thapa eager to extend his time at Chennaiyin FC with new contract

Anirudh Thapa is set to be retained by ISL outfits Chennaiyin FC for the upcoming season. The midfielder has been a mainstay for the South Indian side over the last three seasons guiding them to the 2017-18 ISL league title win and he has also been capped 24 times for India over the last few years.

A graduate of the AIFF Elite Academy, Thapa climbed up the ranks during his Minerva Punjab FC days in the I-League and was soon a regular for Chennaiyin FC from the 2017-18 Indian Super League season. It was also during that time he made his International debut, following which he was made several appearances for the ‘Blue Tigers.’ The 22-year old has extended his contract with the Supermachans which will see him at the club even further.

“Despite constant murmurings, Anirudh Thapa was always eager to extend his contract with Chennaiyin. A deal has been struck already, and he is anticipated to stay beyond the 2019/20 season,” stated a source, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Having played 69 matches for the two-time champions, Thapa has scored five goals and assisted several others. The Dehradun-born footballer has been an automatic choice for International matches too, having scored a goal in India’s 4-1 win over Thailand in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

The midfielder proved his bones last season, as Thapa assisted five times and scored one as Chennaiyin FC narrowly missed out on a record third Indian Super League triumph. Already a fan-favourite and with the effectiveness he provides, the playmakers’ stay at the club would help them immensely in the near future.