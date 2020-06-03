Odisha FC rope in George D'Souza for the upcoming season

Hailing from Goa, George started his career with SESA Football Academy before playing for Sporting Clube de Goa. After his impressive performance in the Goa Pro League (GPL), the defender has now signed a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based side.

Speaking about the new signing, Club President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, “We are pleased to welcome George to the club. He appeared on our radar after scouts sang his praises in the GPL. He amassed some fantastic stats while in the GPL considering he was playing left-back. While I know it can be daunting to make the leap from the GPL to the ISL, there are already success stories and I am sure George will handle himself with aplomb.”