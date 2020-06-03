I’m sceptical at any moves for Bayern Munich in summer, claims Oliver Kahn
Today at 4:10 PM
Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn has confessed that he’s pessimistic over any potential arrivals at the club despite the club looking to add reinforcements. The Bundesliga side have been in good form ever since Hansi Flick took over with them now in pole position to win the German top tier again.
Despite losing Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben last summer, Bayern Munich failed to recruit properly and in the end were forced to settle for Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho on loan. Neither signing has impressed enough to make their moves permanent with only Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and the others already at Bayern doing well. Not only that, it has seen pressure build on the club despite their form picking up both in Europe and domestically.
However, with the club still looking to add reinforcements next summer, the COVID-19 pandemic has seen their options slashed to the bare minimum or over-paying for players. That has seen director Oliver Kahn admit that he’s sceptical over any move despite the club looking for a solution. Kahn also added that like many other clubs, Bayern are looking for the right player but it's hard to find clubs that want to spend big.
"At the moment there are completely different things to be managed. If the market starts up at all, I'm rather sceptical. We're looking at everything at the moment, like many European clubs. I have not found that the clubs are ready to make large transfers,” Kahn told Sky Sports.
