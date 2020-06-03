Have never seen anyone work harder than Subrata Paul, admits Sandesh Jhingan

Sandesh Jhingan has admitted that veteran Subrata Paul is the most hard-working footballer he has ever come across. Paul was a regular in the Indian setup during his prime and guided India to many memorable victories including their maiden Nehru Cup wins in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

Subrata Paul was the first choice goalkeeper for India ever since he made debut for the ‘Blue Tigers’ in 2007 and played an influential role in India’s 2007 and 2009 Nehru Cup wins. The gloveman was also the first Indian goalkeeper to sign for a European side when he was a part of Danish outfits FCV Vikings. Sandesh Jhingan, a current member of the Indian squad, recalled moments shared with the legend and admitted that Subrata is the most hard-working footballer he has ever seen.

“Subrata-bhai is one of the most dedicated footballers I have ever seen. I have never seen anyone more workaholic like him. If anyone wants to know what real hard work is, one needs to spend just one day with him," said Sandesh Jhingan during a chat with AIFF TV.

“This man wakes up at 4 AM -- reaches the training ground before everyone, leaves the ground late, mostly after everyone else. Even in sleep, he thinks about football. That's why he is still performing at the top of his form. What a great man he is," added the footballer.

Subrata Paul was lauded for his excellent display in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, apart from which he was awarded the Footballer of the Year a couple of years prior to that. For the time being, Paul is plys his trade for ISL outfits Hyderabad FC.