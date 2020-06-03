Bengaluru FC secure services of Pratik Chaudhuri and Lalthammawia Ralte

Yesterday at 11:20 PM
Bengaluru FC have roped in Pratik Chaudhuri and Lalthuammawia Ralte for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The Blues were eliminated by eventual winners ATK in the semi-finals (3-2 aggregate) in the league last season after they finished at the third position in the group stage.
A part of the Mumbai City FC setup for the past season, Pratik Chaudhuri has signed for Bengaluru FC for a two-year contract, as per reports of The Times of India. Having played for teams like Kerala Blasters FC, Delhi Dynamos, Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC in the past, the central defender will play for a fifth different side in the ISL.
"It's always a nice feeling when you find out that one of the best clubs in the country is interested in you and I'm extremely glad that this deal has gone through. I hope to contribute to the team in any way that I can, and the opportunity to play among some of the best Indian and foreign players in the League is something I am excited about," said Pratik Chaudhury, after signing on the dotted line.
Meanwhile, Lalthuammawia Ralte, a former member of Bengaluru FC, has been roped in once again for the upcoming season of the ISL. The goalkeeper featured in nine matches for East Bengal in the previous season in the I-League and would be making a return to the ISL after a gap of two seasons.
