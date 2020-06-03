Barcelona and Real Madrid will have advantage when La Liga restarts, believes Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman believes that big teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid will be in an advantageous position when La Liga returns. After almost a three-month gap, the Spanish top tier and the second division leagues will restart on June 11 with Barcelona holding a two-point lead at the top.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were in a neck-to-neck competition when La Liga was forced to be suspended owing to the pandemic situation, with the Catalans at the top of the league table with 58 points, two ahead of their rivals. With 11 matches still to be played in the league, which is likely to be wrapped up in 5-6 weeks, former England International Steve McManaman feels that big teams will have a considerable advantage over the others when it resumes.

"The schedule is tight with just 5-6 weeks and so the teams with quality players and big squads, which have better player back-ups, will do better. Barcelona and Real Madrid have these and it is a very close race between the two at the top," said Steve MacManaman, as reported by The Times of India.

"Those injured (in Barcelona and Real Madrid) are back. Everybody seemed to be fit and so they will benefit from the three months of break. I hope Real Madrid win the La Liga," added the former Liverpool star.

The La Liga is slated to begin on June 11, with Barcelona set to restart their campaign on June 13 against Mallorca, while Real Madrid are scheduled to lock horns with Eibar the following day. Meanwhile, the Secunda division will kick-start once again on June 12, with 11 rounds still remaining to be played.