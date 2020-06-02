Will do my job the best way I can irrespective of audience, admits Sandesh Jhingan

Sandesh Jhingan has stated that his performance will not get affected even if matches are played behind closed doors. The centre-back, who recently parted ways with Kerala Blasters FC, feels that playing football is his job and he will always perform his duties no matter what are the circumstances.

Sandesh Jhingan missed out on the previous season due to a knee injury that he suffered during a practice match in the national camp. The footballer underwent a successful operation and is recovering at a speedy rate, but there’s uncertainty on when he can hit the pitch amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. As per Sandesh, even if football matches India are played in front of empty stands, his performance is not going to get affected, even though it would be less exciting.

“There are two sides to this. Yes, fans being there is a great thing. Football is more entertaining and more exciting. But on the other side, this is my job also. There is a really fine saying - you always do your job the best way you can, irrespective of the audience,” stated Sandesh Jhingan during a chat on AIFF’s official Facebook page.

Kerala Blasters FC released the Punjab-based footballer after a six-year stay at the club, but he is yet to sign for any club yet. The defender went onto admit that playing behind closed doors is not an ideal situation to play football, but that’s the way forward at the moment to maintain safety amid the pandemic situation.

“For me, it is not an ideal situation, we want people to come and watch us. But we have to understand, this rule is for their safety, only. Everyone will come and watch us play when the situation will return to normal. But till then, if I have to play amid closed doors, I will still do the job the way I do. I don’t think it will affect me, I will still do my job as a professional,” added the footballer.