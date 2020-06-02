Reports | Arsenal have yet to offer Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new deal
Today at 4:01 PM
Arsenal have not offered superstar striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new deal despite reports indicating that the club has already done as much. The former Borussia Dortmund star has less than thirteen months left on his current contract and has been linked with a big-money move away.
The Gabon international has done well for the Gunners since signing for them in January of 2018 but has often been the only shining star for the club. Nothing has proved it as much as this season has with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting 20 goals and nobody else even coming close to matching his tally. That combined with Arsenal’s lack of Champions League football has seen the 30-year-old reportedly consider his future away from the club.
However, with Chelsea and PSG keeping a tab on the former AC Milan star, reports indicate that Arsenal had finally started contract negotiations with the striker. The Gunners were reportedly set to offer Aubameyang an extension to his current contract which does expire in June 2021. However, ESPN has reported that there has been no extension offered by Arsenal with the club yet to even open a line over a potential new contract with their striker.
The report further added that the speculation over his future continues to persist with Chelsea, PSG and Inter Milan genuinely monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal. The 30-year-old has expressed an interest to stay at the club but he has also revealed that Champions League football is a must, something that Arsenal looks likely to miss out once again.
