Reports | Arsenal have yet to offer Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new deal

The Gabon international has done well for the Gunners since signing for them in January of 2018 but has often been the only shining star for the club. Nothing has proved it as much as this season has with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netting 20 goals and nobody else even coming close to matching his tally. That combined with Arsenal’s lack of Champions League football has seen the 30-year-old reportedly consider his future away from the club.