Real Madrid will not play remaining home games at Santiago Bernabeu, admits Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed that the Los Blancos will not play again this season at the Santiago Bernabeu with them set to make renovations to the legendary stadium. The Spanish top flight will resume play on June 13th although games will be played behind closed doors.

Before the season was suspended, Real Madrid and Barcelona were in a title fight to the death with the lead exchanging hands consistently during the season. However, while many wanted the season to be null and voided, the game moves on but unfortunately, the Los Blancos will not play at the Santiago Bernabeu again this season. The Spanish capital side will instead play at their first team's training and their youth team, Real Madrid Castilla’s home ground, also known as the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

That decision was confirmed by president Florentino Perez who admitted that it was done so that the Santiago Bernabeu could undergo renovations. The new Bernabeu was supposed to be finished by the summer of 2022 but this decision could see the project finished well ahead of schedule. Furthermore, Perez also confirmed, in an open letter written to the fans, that all season ticket holders will be getting their money back for the games that will be played behind closed doors.

"I first of all wish that you and your family are well despite these difficult circumstances. We at Real Madrid are very aware of how harsh these times are and that's why I want to send a message of support, solidarity and affection to those who have suffered from this terrible pandemic. Although we're recovering our normality little by little, there's still a long way to go. Football is being hit hard, like most of society, and we've tried to minimise the huge economic damage," Perez wrote reported Marca.

“I want to highlight the collective effort of the players, coaches, executives and other club employees who have given up part of their remuneration to reduce the economic loss. You will receive communication in the coming days in which you will be presented with the different options to compensate for the games that will be played behind closed doors. We have made the decision to play in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in our Ciudad Real Madrid all the games in which we will play as the home team. This decision will allow us to advance in the works of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium,” he added.