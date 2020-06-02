Nice to think about but we’re not Premier League champions yet, gushes Jurgen Klopp

With the Premier League set to restart play after a two-month break, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is looking forward to getting back to playing football but his side aren’t Champions yet. The Reds have been phenomenal this season with only one loss in the Premier League before it was suspended.

Few clubs have played football like Liverpool this season with the Reds turning into arguably one of the greatest teams to ever grace the field. No side was able to contain Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpudlian monster this season with even Manchester City failing to beat them. In the end, they were beaten by Watford but with a twenty-five point lead over second place, the Reds were on the verge of lifting their first Premier League title.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the season and it meant that Liverpool have been kept waiting for more than two months to lift their title. Yet, with the Premier League restart planned for late-June, the Reds essentially need six points to win it but Jurgen Klopp has kept his side’s feet on the ground. The German admitted that they’re not champions yet but are very close. He also added that there will be a celebration and a parade whenever it is possible to have one alongside their supporters.

"It's nice to think about it but we are not champions yet and we know that. We know we are close but close is not there. There are 27 points left for us and we will try everything to take them all. We are still not champions. We have to play football games and we have to win them. We don't want to stop winning after two games or whatever it is. I don't see results written in the stars; we have to work really hard,” Klopp told BBC.

"If we become champions, whatever celebrations are possible we will do as a team internally and with all our supporters in the moment we are allowed to do so again. I can promise that if it happens, there will be a parade as well. Whenever. Who cares! We only need one day when everybody is able to come and then we will do that."

While the Premier League, among other European leagues, is set to resume play by mid-June, the games will be played behind closed doors despite protests from fans and critics. However, there are concerns as to when fans will be able to return to a stadium with Premier League chief executive Richard Masters admitting even he is not sure. But Klopp added that whatever problems Liverpool have without fans, other sides have as well with Bundesliga sides doing well without crowds.

"We will not have the help from the crowd but no team will have that so where is the advantage? Whoever we play it is the same situation which is why I'm not too worried about it. We have tried to simulate the situation by training in the stadium and getting used to it. If you look at Germany, they have not had a lot of home wins. If the alternative is not to play at all, then I will play wherever you want. I don't care,” he added.