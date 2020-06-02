Las Palmas fans will be able to cheer their side from within stadium, proclaims Miguel Angel Ramirez
Today at 3:44 PM
Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez has confirmed that the Spanish Segunda Division side could be the first in Europe since the COVID-19 pandemic to have their games attended by fans. With the Bundesliga already back in action, the Spanish first and second division will resume from June 13th.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the football world to take serious action in order to curb the spread of the virus but financial issues within it have seen things change. It forced the Bundesliga and German football association’s hand as they became the first major European league to resume play. But they will be followed by the La Liga, Serie A and Premier League with the Spanish football pyramid's second division league to resume on June 13th.
However, the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa have received official clearance from the Spanish government to move to Phase Three of Spain’s lockdown truncate measures. That also applies to Gran Canaria and it has seen Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez claim that fans could watch the club play from the stadium. It would make the Spanish Segunda division side the first in Europe since the pandemic to have fans in the stadium and Ramirez went onto admit that the Canary Islands is a safe destination.
"The Las Palmas fans will be able to attend the stadium to cheer on their team from June 13 against Girona. The Canary Islands is a safe destination. Gran Canaria is a safe destination. We can become the only stadium in the major leagues to play again with fans in the stands,” Ramirez said reported Goal.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.