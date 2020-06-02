Las Palmas fans will be able to cheer their side from within stadium, proclaims Miguel Angel Ramirez

However, the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa have received official clearance from the Spanish government to move to Phase Three of Spain’s lockdown truncate measures. That also applies to Gran Canaria and it has seen Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez claim that fans could watch the club play from the stadium. It would make the Spanish Segunda division side the first in Europe since the pandemic to have fans in the stadium and Ramirez went onto admit that the Canary Islands is a safe destination.