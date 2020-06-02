Kai Havertz would improve every Premier League side, proclaims Dietmar Hamann

Former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has confessed that he believes Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz would be a great addition to any Premier League side. The 20-year-old had a phenomenal breakout season last term and struggled to cope with that this season but has finally found his groove.

The first half of the 2019/20 season was one to forget for Kai Havertz as he managed to score just two goals and contribute to another one more in fourteen games. But things changed in the second half of the season, especially after the restart, as the 20-year-old has netted nine goals and assisted a further four more. It’s a remarkable turnaround and after his breakout season last term, many believe that he can go even further.

However, for Bayer Leverkusen, Havertz’s form is not good news for them, with the German heavily linked with a move away including with one to England. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and various other sides have scouted the attacking midfielder with others from across Europe also open to a move. But Dietmar Hamann has claimed that Havertz would be perfect for English sides and that “he'd improve pretty much every team”.

"I think a lot of Premier League clubs will be interested in him, he's a terrific player and there's not many better around at the moment. If you look at Manchester United, it's very clear they need new personnel going forward, and I think he'd improve pretty much every team. Liverpool are a bit different with the way they set-up and play, but besides that I think he improves every team,” Hamann told Sky Sports.

"Before the break people were talking about three figures, a hundred-odd million, if that's a price any club is prepared to pay in the summer, I'm not sure, but the likelihood is he will leave Leverkusen and take on another challenge in the summer."