I'll definitely move to Europe if the right opportunity arrives, reveals Brandon Fernandes

Brandon Fernandes is still optimistic about playing in Europe and has admitted that he is going to move abroad if the right opportunity comes his way. A regular in the Indian team now, the attacking midfielder has been playing for FC Goa in the Indian Super League for the last three seasons.

Even though Brandon Fernandes has undergone trials in Europe and trained at their facilities during the early stages of his career, he failed to land a contract with a club. Now, the midfielder is a full-time member of FC Goa and one of the Indian national team's most potent weapons but he still dreams of playing in Europe someday. Fernandes revealed that he is not going to shy away if the right opportunity comes his way.

"If an opportunity comes and if it's the right opportunity, I will definitely take it. I'm not keeping the European dream aside. It is in my mind but right now my focus is to play well, improve and work hard for my club and country," said Brandon Fernandes, as reported by Goal.com.

As a matter of fact, Brandon trained at South African side ASD’s youth academy, from 2010 to 2013 after his display for the India U16 side. Following which, he tried his luck in England, for clubs like Sunderland, Reading and Leicester City, but had no luck. The Goa-based footballer feels if anyone aspires to play in Europe, they need to avail the training facilities over there at a very young age.

"As for my experience, if anybody wants to play in Europe, they need to train at their facilities and at their level. They need to start at a very young age. If they get around five years in their system, I'm sure any good Indian player can play in Europe,” added the FC Goa star.

"It was unfortunate for me. Even though I went there as a youngster, it didn't happen for me. If I had to go to Europe at the age of 15 or 16 and train in Europe, I think by now I would have been playing in Europe."